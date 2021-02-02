Gov. DeWine, First Lady to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 1, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 8:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - As vaccinations begin in Ohioans aged 70 years and older, Ohio’s 74-year-old governor is finally slated to receive his first dose.

Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will each receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Ohio formally began vaccinating those 70 and older Monday.

Also Monday, Ohio officially began vaccinating K-12 school employees, though some local health departments made doses available to educators beforehand, as occurred with CPS teachers.

