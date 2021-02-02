Gov. DeWine, first lady receive 1st dose of coronavirus vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.
People in Ohio who are 70 or older became eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday, as did employees of schools that have committed to returning to in-person learning next month.
Gov. DeWine is 74 years old and waited until he was eligible to receive the vaccine under the state guidelines.
The Pfizer dose was administered by Dr. Kevin Sharrett in his southwestern Ohio office.
