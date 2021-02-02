Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts ongoing as more people now eligible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine went into detail about the ongoing efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Ohioans.
Ohioans ages 70 and older are now among those eligible to get the vaccine.
Next week, those ages 65 and older will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. DeWine says.
A continuing goal the governor says is to get the vaccine to residents living in congregate care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living.
Ohio has 920 skilled nursing facilities, Gov. DeWine says.
Every one of those facilities has received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the governor. The second dose of the vaccine has been given to 89% of the skilled nursing facilities, he explained.
Out of the 645 assisted living facilities in Ohio, Gov. DeWine says the first dose has made its way to 86% of them.
There was a problem that occurred in some long-term care facilities regarding the COVID-19 vaccine though.
Five facilities located in the northeast part of Ohio received vaccines from Walgreens on Monday. The vaccines given to some residents at the five facilities were not stored correctly in the proper cold storage conditions, the governor says.
This means the residents that were administered an improperly stored vaccine will have to receive a new dose.
Here are the five facilities that received those vaccines on Monday:
- Ashtabula County Residential Services Corp., “The Maples” in Kingsville.
- Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula.
- Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon.
- Six Chimneys om East Cleveland.
- Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland.
Gov. DeWine says there is no harm to the residents who received the improperly stored vaccines.
The governor also spoke about two efforts being made to make sure there are no barriers keeping people from the vaccine.
“The pandemic has highlighted inequities in our healthcare system,” Gov. DeWine said Tuesday.
“Many” local health departments are partnering with organizations working to help African American, Hispanic & Latino, and other underserved populations have proper chances and information for the vaccine.
Part of these efforts to help those in these populations will be a series of virtual town halls.
Also, Gov. DeWine says the Ohio Department of Health is working with the Ohio Medicaid partners to help provide transportation options to those needing rides to vaccine centers.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,657 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Ohio’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 902,736, according to ODH.
An additional 106 Ohioans died from COVID-19, the ODH reports. The state’s overall death toll from the virus is now 11,336.
