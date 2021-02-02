Local mom honoring late son’s memory donating toys, funds to area hospitals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “Lean toward happy” is Tanya Kennedy Gill’s motto. It’s a phrase nurses and doctors at Cincinnati Children’s said her late son, Christian embodied when he fought pediatric cancer.
Christian died when he was 19 months old, and soon after, Tanya started a memorial toy drive in his honor.
Why toys? Well, those toys are what made children like Christian smile and “learn toward happy” during cancer treatments at Cincinnati Children’s.
Cincinnati Children’s, Shriner’s Hospital and The Dragonfly Foundation are the recipients of the toy and monetary donations.
Tanya says toy donations are down this year because she’s unable to pick up items from donor’s homes, people can’t drop off at her home and she’s unable to dropoff the final donation at area hospitals.
Instead, she created an Amazon Wish List and a Go Fund Me.
Skyline Chili in Norwood has joined in. 15% of proceeds from dine-in, carry out and drive-thru orders between 4 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 (Christian’s birthday) will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s for pediatric cancer research in memory of Christian.
