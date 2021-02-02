MLB to start on time after players reject delay

Seven teams in each league would have made the playoffs, and only the division winner with the best record would have received a bye in the best-of-three first round. There would have been a selection show in which the seeded teams would have been able to, in order of percentage, select their first-round opponent. The three advancing teams in each league and the one with a bye would have advanced to the best-of-five Division Series, starting the traditional rounds of the postseason.