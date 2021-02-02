Ohio Gov. DeWine releases $1 billion spending plan to improve state’s economy amid impacts from COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor unveiled Ohio’s two-year budget on Monday, detailing how proposed investments will help boost the state’s communities and infrastructure during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the budget proposal, $1 billion would be committed to the “Investing in Ohio Initiative” if passed by the state’s legislators. Investments would include:
- $460 million to support Ohio’s small businesses - Includes bars, restaurants, newly-started companies, and hospitality venues
“Many of these businesses were excluded from receiving financial assistance. We have to ensure they are included because they too have faced great hardship,” Gov. DeWine said.
- $450 million to strengthen Ohio’s communities - Includes infrastructure projects, including restoring blighted properties, ensuring clean drinking water, and proving more broadband access
- $50 million to “tell Ohio’s story” - Encourages others to come to or return to Ohio
“We will engage in a powerful marketing campaign strategically targeting areas across the US to showcase and promote the desirable and affordable quality of life in Ohio. The campaign would emphasize Ohio’s diverse people, cultures, opportunities, locations, and more,” the governor said.
- $70 million to grow Ohio’s skilled workforce
Here is the full budget proposal:
Monday’s announcement from the Republican governor is his first budget proposal of his administration where the coronavirus impacted priorities and recipients.
Gov. DeWine said the state was in a good spot financially looking ahead to future Fiscal Years, despite challenges and setbacks during the health crisis, because Ohio froze state spending and reduced state workforce at the start of the pandemic, and also because of federal funding that was received.
“We made the hard choices early on that put us on stable footing and put us in a position today to lead on economic recovery,” Gov. DeWine said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.