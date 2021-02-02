Duke Energy ‘optimistic’ about resolution of Carew Tower energy bill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was just 24 hours ago that Duke Energy publicly threatened to cut service to the Carew Tower complex over the owner’s unpaid electricity bill.
The apparent pressure campaign took the form of a letter to tenants — not a legally required one, Duke emphasized — informing them of the impending power cut-off on Feb. 10.
“Duke Energy has made numerous attempts to prevent this outcome,” the letter read. “At this stage, it does not look favorable that any positive developments will take place within the next 10 days to avoid the disconnection of utility services at Carew Tower.”
What a difference a day makes.
Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen referred FOX19 NOW back to the letter Monday evening when we reached out for additional comment. By Tuesday afternoon, Thelen’s tone had changed.
“He’s a long-standing client with us,” Thelen said of the building’s owner, “and we feel confident or optimistic that we’ll be able to get a resolution to this before February 10th.”
That owner is Greg Power, CEO of Belvedere Corp., a realty advisory headquartered in the Towers of Kenwood.
Power has not returned multiple requests for comment.
On Monday, he told the Cincinnati Business Courier he expects the payment problem will be taken care of before Feb. 10.
Still, even with Thelen’s newfound optimism and Power’s stated confidence about avoiding the cut-off, it remains a possible outcome.
“We never want to disconnect anyone’s power,” Thelen said Tuesday. “But certainly, if we get to that point, we’ve worked very long and hard to try and avoid that, and in this scenario I think Mr. Power would agree that we’ve worked closely with him and will continue to do so to ideally avoid that February 10th disconnect date.”
The uncertainty is little comfort to the Carew Tower tenants caught up in the spat.
“It would definitely hurt us very bad,” said Bill Masterson, owner of Tower Hair Designers. “You hope it doesn’t happen. I understand that everybody’s having to struggle. I know this building is not very filled, so I understand why there is trouble. Hopefully they can work it out.”
Masterson says the pandemic has taken a big chunk out of Downtown Cincinnati’s economy.
“Business downtown is very slow,” he said. “Nobody’s working.”
Cincinnati City Council member David Mann, who calls the building “a symbol of our core downtown,” says the city could potentially step in to help if it comes to that.
“This is a difficult time obviously,” Mann told FOX19 NOW Monday. “I suspect some of the tenants, with COVID and all, are not able to meet their rent, so that has a cascading effect on the landlord. But, fundamentally, we need to explore ways make sure that there’s safety, to make sure that there’s not any permanent economic damage on our community, and if there’s any way we can be of help, I am sure we will.”
The iconic art deco tower, Cincinnati’s second-tallest behind Great American Tower, is a 49-story mixed-use building with retail in a two-level shopping arcade and office space above.
The building complex is also home to the 561-room Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel.
Asked whether the hotel would be impacted by the power shut-off, a Duke Energy spokesperson told FOX19 NOW: “I believe they are one of the tenants of that entire building.”
Belvedere Corp. purchased the building in 2014.
Power and Belvedere Corp. put the tower — but not the hotel — up for sale in 2020, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
