Overnight snow ends, refreeze possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Light overnight snow has ended, leaving another half inch to an inch of snow across the region.
With temperatures below freezing this morning, watch for refreezing on roads and other elevated surfaces like sidewalks and overpasses.
The morning low is expected to dip to 20 with wind chills around 11.
Some schools are closing or delaying classes.
LIST: School Closings & Delays
Tuesday will start cloudy and grey, but end partly cloudy as the sun occasionally breaks through.
The next two weeks will be a wild ride on the temperature rollercoaster.
By Thursday, high temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Rain Thursday night will end as a wintry mix Friday morning.
Looking ahead to the weekend, colder and more seasonal temperatures will return Friday and Saturday.
A blast of arctic air will arrive late Saturday.
Lows will fall from the mid-20s to the single digits by late afternoon.
On Monday morning, we may see our first below zero morning in more than two years, since Jan. 31, 2019.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.