Pandemic brings added challenges to the visually impaired

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Unique challenges are being faced by many people during the pandemic. For some though, unique challenges are an everyday thing, even outside a pandemic.
Many people can see and spot something they need before grabbing it. Yet for some, who are visually impaired, they rely on feel and touch.
Gloria Robinson is blind and has had to make major adjustments in these times.
“The hardest thing is touching, you have to touch everything,” says Robinson.
One of the things medical experts have said during the pandemic is to try not to touch a lot of objects.
As you might imagine, trying to avoid touching stuff for someone who is visually impaired could create a challenge.
Another challenge Robinson and others, who are visually impaired, deal with during these times is not knowing who is around to help you.
“You wear the mask, but also you have to deal with the social distancing, and people helping you and holding on to them,” says Robinson. “So, you don’t know who you can depend on right now.”
Robinson isn’t the only one dealing with challenges like this, though.
Christopher Sabine lives in North College Hill. Since he was born, he has been blind.
“Thirty years of independent travel experience, and a lot of other skills, but a lot of those skills aren’t designed and don’t take into account a global pandemic,” explains Sabine.
Both Robinson and Sabine say there are services available to help, but those are not cheap.
