Petition started to keep Walnut Hills HS in remote learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While Cincinnati Public Schools students returned to in-person learning this week, one school remains empty.
Walnut Hills High School students are not back in the classroom yet, and some parents are hoping to keep it that way.
An online petition is going around for parents to sign with the hope to urge the school board to keep Walnut Hills students virtual instead of returning to the classroom.
Thousands have already signed the online petition, and more keep adding their names to it.
Gillian Sella, a mother of two Walnut Hills HS students, wonders why kids should be going back right now.
“Why go back now? Why not give it a little time at least, I’m not sure they should go back at all,” Sella says.
She has signed the online petition and hopes the school board will reconsider its stance on the school.
“I think they’re doing a one-size-fits-all, which really doesn’t work for Walnut Hills,” Sella explains.
Sella says space issues at Walnut Hills mean students will not be able to have six feet of social distancing.
“The classrooms at Walnut Hills are all different sizes,” says Sella. “So, I see where there is a problem with this, but the kids are going to be eating lunch in their third bell class, and to be three feet across from someone, and to be without a mask doesn’t seem safe at all.”
Sella says another big concern for her is the plan only seems to outline three days of learning with an instructor.
She adds two days of at-home learning provides materials, but no instructor. Where remote learning allows for that interaction.
“There really was five days of instruction,” says Sella. “Now, you get two days of instruction in-person and one day online, but if you’re cutting so much instruction time. I don’t see the benefit.”
FOX19 NOW has reached out to CPS to see how these concerns are being addressed. They have not had a response to those inquiries yet.
