Possession arrow to UC as ‘Crosstown Tip-Off’ sets jaw-dropping new pace

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Crosstown Tip-Off Challenge is officially a tie — and the ball is in UC’s court.
Monday night the Incline Public House posted a $1,500 tip left by a gracious customer who wrote, “I love both teams! Support our restaurants!”
It wasn’t 24 hours before hostilities were renewed (—playfully, of course.)
Tuesday morning The Echo in Hyde Park posted a $1,500 cash tip left by a Xavier fan: “This is OUR City! Go X!”
Possession arrow to the Bearcats… and we’re starting to talk about real money here.
The challenge started at Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout on Jan. 9 when the restaurant shared a napkin that thanked their hard-working staff with a $1,000 tip, ending the note with: “Go Xavier.”
Over the next few weeks, tips went up in increments of a few dollars at Keystone Bar and Grill, Goose and Elder, Chandler’s Burger Bistro, Sacred Beast, O’Bryon’s Bar and Grill, Skyline Chili, China Gourmet, Red Feather and elsewhere.
Then came the escalation, like a flurry of step-back treys or a short squeeze on some trundling retail stock.
On Sunday it was Zip’s Cafe again, this time with a whopping $1,250 tip from a UC fan: “UC to the MOON! GO CATS.”
The two $1,500 tips came just days later.
In total, more than $17,000 have been left on the Queen City’s tabletops thanks to the challenge — and who knows how much longer it’ll go.
