SB I-71 down to single lane in Gallatin County

GLENCOE, Ky. (FOX19) - Expect delays on southbound Interstate 71 in northern Kentucky Tuesday.
The highway is down to one lane until about 1:30 p.m. so crews can remove a tanker truck involved in a crash overnight, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The highway was completely blocked at one point near Glencoe, but now one lane open, says Nancy Wood, KTC spokeswoman.
Detour onto SB I-75.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.