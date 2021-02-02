SB I-75 reopens after semi crash, ‘large’ fuel spill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash and fuel spill blocked all lanes between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 for most of the morning commute Tuesday.
The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m., causing lengthy delays until the highway reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Detour onto eastbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-71.
Or, take the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway east to I-71. You also can take it west to I-74 to return to SB I-75 past the crash scene.
