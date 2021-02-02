Slightly more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - 1,567 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 629,903, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 34 new cases (5,091 total)
- Franklin County: Four new cases (1,542 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (508 total)
- Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,104 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (703 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (638 total)
The ISDH reported 65 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. Ripley and Dearborn counties reported one additional death, according to the ISDH.
To date, 9,677 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 15, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.1%.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Feb. 1, any Hoosier age 65 and older can get the vaccine.
