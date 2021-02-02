Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Smale Riverfront Park nominated for USA Today’s Best Riverwalk

Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati(Cincinnati Parks)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Smale Riverfront Park is a nominee on the USA Today’s 10 Best Riverwalk contest once again.

Smale Riverfront Park finished in fifth place in last year’s voting.

As of Thursday, the Cincinnati park is in second place behind the Detroit International RiverWalk. Detroit’s riverwalk won the contest in 2021.

>> Vote Smale Riverfront Park for USA Today’s Best Riverwalk contest <<

“At Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, visitors can watch the river traffic float by, cycle along the Ohio River Trail, buy fresh produce at the Castellini Esplanade farmers market, cool off in the Fath Fountain or stop to smell the flowers in the Gardner Family Grove and Rose Garden,” the USA Today website reads.

Voting ends at 12 p.m. ET on April 11 with the winner announced on April 22.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include the title of the story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area of the Target in Oakley.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Oakley Target
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges
Around 11 a.m., police said he had been found.
Pleasant Ridge man found dead, no foul play expected: Police
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis

Latest News

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in fiery Kentucky crash, police say
Joey Votto's first video on social media is everything we wanted it to be.
WATCH: Joey Votto’s hilarious debut on social media
Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear
Tamaya Dennard, a former Cincinnati City Council member, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Tamaya Dennard wants to be released from prison early, but there’s a catch