Smale Riverfront Park nominated for USA Today’s Best Riverwalk

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Smale Riverfront Park is a nominee on the USA Today’s 10 Best Riverwalk contest once again.

Smale Riverfront Park finished in fifth place in last year’s voting.

As of Thursday, the Cincinnati park is in second place behind the Detroit International RiverWalk. Detroit’s riverwalk won the contest in 2021.

“At Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, visitors can watch the river traffic float by, cycle along the Ohio River Trail, buy fresh produce at the Castellini Esplanade farmers market, cool off in the Fath Fountain or stop to smell the flowers in the Gardner Family Grove and Rose Garden,” the USA Today website reads.

Voting ends at 12 p.m. ET on April 11 with the winner announced on April 22.

