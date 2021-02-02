Smale Riverfront Park nominated for USA Today’s Best Riverwalk

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Smale Riverfront Park is a nominee on the USA Today’s Best Riverwalk contest.
As of Tuesday, Smale Riverfront Park is in sixth place on the top 10 leaderboards. So, your help is needed to get it up to No. 1.
“Smale Riverfront Park is intended to reconnect downtown to the river and to link with the existing riverfront parks to the east. It is a place to view the river and river traffic, gather and celebrate as a community, and be inspired,” the Cincinnati Parks website reads.
Voting for the contest ends on Monday, Feb. 15.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.