Cold sunshine for your Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A sun and cloud mix Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 30′s.
The next two weeks will be a wild ride on the temperature roller coaster. By Thursday high temperatures will be in the low 40s then chilly weather will dominated Friday and Saturday. Thursday night rain will fall and end as a snow mix Friday morning.
A blast from the arctic will arrive late Saturday then Sunday temperatures could fall from morning readings in the middle 20s to the single digits above zero by late afternoon Sunday. This will also bring us the chance for some accumulation of snow Saturday night through early Sunday afternoon. The accumulation could be significant but it is way to early to forecast exact totals. What is certain anything falling will be and snow and will stick.
We may see our first below zero morning since Jan 31, 2019 Monday morning. Stay tuned for forecast tweaks.
