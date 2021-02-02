Teen, adult arrested for November murder in OTR, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people, one of them a teenager, have been arrested for a murder that happened months ago in Over-the-Rhine.
Amarion Baker, 17, and Ronald Morris, 30, were recently arrested on a murder warrant for the death of 25-year-old Abeid, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Baker was arrested on Jan. 27 while Morris was arrested a few days later on Feb. 2, police say.
Officers on patrol that night heard gunshots in the area of Moore and Walnut streets.
Abeid was found in the 1600 block of Walnut Street and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital from his injuries.
Now, several months later, Baker and Morris have been arrested for his death, CPD says.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.