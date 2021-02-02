Teen dead in South Fairmount double shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the second time this week, a teen is killed in a Cincinnati shooting.
This time, it was a double shooting in South Fairmount.
A vehicle with two shooting victims arrived at University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Monday, Cincinnati police said in a news release they tweeted out early Tuesday.
Terrence North, 19, was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Details on the second shooting victim were not released.
Minutes before the victims arrived at the hospital, police received a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Saturn Avenue in South Fairmount about 9:44 p.m.
Police said their investigation determined the double shooting occurred there.
Two days ago, another teen was killed in Cincinnati, in Avondale, police have said.
Last year, the city saw an unprecedented high number of shootings and slayings.
