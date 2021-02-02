Tri-State man on horse-drawn buggy seriously injured in crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a car on a horse-drawn buggy in Highland County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The horse is dead.
According to OSPH, the crash occurred around 12:07 p.m. on US 62 in New Market Township.
Corey Gardner, 18, of West Union, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala south on US 62 when his vehicle hit the horse-drawn buggy.
The buggy was being operated by 56-year-old Scott Richardson of Hillsboro.
Richardson was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, OSP says.
The horse was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian due, according to OSP.
OSP’s Wilmington Post is investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.