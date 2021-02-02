Tri-State man on horse-drawn buggy seriously injured in crash

OSP says the man sustained serious injuries when his buggy was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. (Source: kauz)
By Brian Planalp | February 2, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 6:59 PM

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a car on a horse-drawn buggy in Highland County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The horse is dead.

According to OSPH, the crash occurred around 12:07 p.m. on US 62 in New Market Township.

Corey Gardner, 18, of West Union, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala south on US 62 when his vehicle hit the horse-drawn buggy.

The buggy was being operated by 56-year-old Scott Richardson of Hillsboro.

Richardson was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, OSP says.

The horse was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian due, according to OSP.

OSP’s Wilmington Post is investigating.

