Woman indicted in connection with fatal West Side shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a woman was indicted Tuesday in connection with a fatal West Side shooting in Nov. 2020.
Kyerra Bronaugh, 26, was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury for aggravated murder in the death of Teddy Williams, police said in a news release.
Bronaugh is accused of setting up a meeting with Williams at the location of the homicide, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Williams, 29, was shot in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue around 12:16 a.m. on Nov. 15.
He died at the hospital.
Police arrested Ronell Prince, 30, on a murder warrant for Williams’s death ten days later.
