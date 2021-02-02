Woman killed in Clermont County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash in Clermont County Monday morning.
Union Township police say officers responded to the area of SR 74 and Stoddard Lane shortly before 8 a.m. for an accident involving a Ford Fusion and a Kia Soul.
A 57-year-old female passenger in the Kia was taken to the hospital where she later died, police say.
The woman has been identified as Patricia Brick by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The male driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford was not hurt.
Police say their investigation is ongoing but drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the accident.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.