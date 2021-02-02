Xavier postpones Sunday’s game against Villanova

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite hoping it could field a healthy enough team to play on Sunday, the Big East announced Xavier’s game against Villanova is now postponed because of continuing COVID-19 concerns in XU’s program.
Xavier returned to the court on Saturday after missing four consecutive games because of COVID postponements, but in consecutive days, have had Wednesday’s game against DePaul and Sunday’s game against Villanova postponed.
Xavier has now had six of its last seven scheduled games postponed.
The next scheduled game is Thursday, Feb. 11 against DePaul at Cintas Center.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.