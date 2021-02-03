Arctic blast to bring near zero temps, snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State will be seeing a string of First Alert Weather Days bringing the coldest air in more than two years.
With a clear sky and thin covering of fresh snow, temperatures are falling into the teens this morning with wind chills ranging from 10 to 15 degrees as you head out.
Rain will begin Thursday afternoon and will change to snow after midnight and continue Friday morning.
A wintry mix will begin Saturday evening and change to snow Sunday morning. Snow will continue much of the day Sunday. This looks like an accumulating snow event but it’s too soon to nail down totals.
A blast from the arctic will arrive late Saturday then Sunday temperatures could fall from morning readings in the middle 20s to the teens by late afternoon Sunday.
This will also bring the chance for some accumulation of snow Saturday night through early Sunday afternoon.
The Tri-State may see its first below zero morning since Jan. 31, 2019 on Monday morning.
Temperatures may drop below 0° in many locations - with a forecast low right now of +2°.
