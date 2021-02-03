Beshear: Kentucky’s vaccine supply to increase an additional 5 percent, 2,443 additional cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided good news Tuesday evening in a COVID update, confirming the commonwealth would be receiving an additional five percent in COVID vaccine supply from the federal COVID-19 team.
In a release sent by the governor’s office, Beshear said in total the state’s supply of vaccines would increase by 22 percent the week of February 8 when compared to the week of January 25.
“The president announced that his administration is increasing our supply another 5 percent,” Beshear said. “Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time.”
The governor also announced that Tuesday is the fifth day in a row that the state’s positivity rate is under 9 percent, reporting 8.83 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
“Here in Kentucky and across the county we are seeing case numbers declining and we want to continue to see that trend,” Beshear said. “Unfortunately, we also continue to see far more deaths than we’d like to. There are 13 individuals in this report who were only in their 50s and 60s when they passed away from this virus.”
Beshear confirmed an additional 2,443 cases in Kentucky in Tuesday’s report. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now at 366,938.
An additional 32 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 3,812.
The governor also signed an executive order on Tuesday that extends a previous order allowing pharmacists to dispense emergency refills for up to 30 days on prescriptions.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,335
- Patients currently in ICU : 373
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 172
