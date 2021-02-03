COVID-19 antibody treatment available at Fort Hamilton Hospital

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The new COVID-19 antibody treatment, Bamlanivimab, is now being used for qualified patients at Fort Hamilton Hospital.
Kettering Health Network began using the new antibody treatment for patients at Kettering Medical Center in November.
Patients may be eligible for the infusion treatment if they are suffering from moderate symptoms of COVID-19 including, but not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Chills
- Shortness of breath
“By using Bamlanivimab, we hope to help more patients avoid hospital stays,” Jeffrey Weinstein, MD, patient safety officer for Kettering Health Network, said in a news release. “As the pandemic continues, Kettering Health Network is committed to using new and innovative ways to treat our COVID-19 patients.”
A physician referral is needed for this treatment, and primary care or emergency department providers will determine if a patient qualifies.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.