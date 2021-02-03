Driver of horse-drawn buggy killed in Highland County crash

Driver of horse-drawn buggy killed in Highland County crash
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 3, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 9:33 AM

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The driver of a horse-drawn buggy is dead in a Highland County crash that remains under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after noon Tuesday on U.S. 62 South in New Market Township.

A southbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Corey Gardner, 18, of West Union, struck the buggy from behind, state troopers said in a news release.

The driver of the buggy, Scott Richardson 56, of Hillsboro, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Fire and EMS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.