‘Extremely serious’ crash on Harrison Ave. in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of what they describe as an “extremely serious crash” on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
Police say three victims are involved.
The crash occurred at Harrison and Woodrow avenues.
Reports of the crash first came in around 11:30 p.m.
No word has been given yet on the condition of the victims, how many cars were involved or what caused the crash.
Harrison Avenue is closed to traffic from McHenry to LaFeuille.
FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
