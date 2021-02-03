Family pushes for justice in fatal shooting of woman on Montgomery Road

SILVERTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The father of a Tri-State shooting victim calls his daughter’s death a “senseless” act that “had nothing to do with her.”
Ebony Hedges, 38, died after being shot several times while in a parked car Nov. 6.
Investigators say she was parked in the 6800 block of Montgomery Road when a man approached her car and fired. She later crashed her car a few blocks away near the intersection of Montgomery and Coleridge Avenue in Silverton.
Witnesses say the man fled north on Montgomery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gary Hedges, Ebony’s father, says Ebony had been at Ringo’s Bar, located between where she was shot and where she crashed, prior to the incident.
He says he believes someone who knew his daughter took her life.
“The people that did this, they pulled up in front of the bar that night, they have camera of the car,” Gary said referring to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. “They have video of the car. They have a video of the person who got out of the car and approached another heavyset girl, and he thought it was my daughter.”
“She was a sweetheart,” Gary said. “Always smiling, always happy.”
Ebony’s sisters say much the same, that she was full of life, always trying to brighten someone’s day and never met a stranger. They say Ebony’s 15 nieces and nephew’s were her world.
Gary is pleading for information in the case.
“Nobody ever wants to come forward on things, and I understand it... unless it happens to their family, and then everybody wants closure,” he said. “And so do we.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513.946.6400.
