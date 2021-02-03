Gov. DeWine’s budget plan includes $10 million to help police have more access to body cameras

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talked more about his proposed budget and how he hopes it could be used to reduce violence and improve criminal justice across the state.
The governor provided remarks and broke down the proposal, which primarily focuses on improving police relations within Ohio’s communities while reducing gun violence, during a Wednesday morning press conference.
“The focus of this proposal is local law enforcement and giving them tools they need,” Gov. DeWine said.
A large portion of the spending towards the criminal justice section of Gov. DeWine’s budget would be used to increase body camera accessibility for police departments across Ohio.
According to the governor, only 183 Ohio police agencies of over 900 different departments have body camera use that meets state standards.
A grant fund of $10 million would be created to get more officers outfitted with body cameras.
“My goal is that most, if not all, agencies that do not have body cameras will get them with the help of these grant,” the governor described.
Gov. DeWine also said he is targeting drug traffickers and adding protection for schools.
“With an investment of nearly $5 million over the biennium, we’ll provide more individualized support to Ohio’s K through 12 schools, colleges and universities, and first responders,” the governor said.
An investment of $13 million would be put towards the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, which assists in investigating large-scale drug trafficking cases.
“It will also allow ONIC to give added attention to tracking down those who furnish drugs that cause fatal overdoses and to further investigate connections between illegal drugs and stolen guns,” Gov. DeWine added.
Additional initiatives would include tools to help reduce illegal gun use.
