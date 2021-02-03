‘He wanted to know why:’ Father of missing son dies without closure, understanding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Joshua Wright is still hurting — and awaiting answers — three years after his mysterious disappearance.
Wright, who would now be 34, was last seen Feb. 2, 2018 at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck.
In the months afterwards, members of his family told investigators they’d received anonymous phone calls telling them to stop looking. Another caller warned that when authorities found Wright’s truck, they would find his body.
Police would eventually recover Wright’s truck in South Fairmount. They did not find his body with it.
“[It’s] just like he vanished,” Wright’s niece, Haley Dawson said in 2020.
In January 2019, the family received an anonymous tip about where the body was located — a house several blocks from where the truck was found. Then, just two days after the first anniversary of Wright’s disappearance, a search of the area turned up a skull “laying there wide in the open,” according to Dawson.
Dawson told FOX19 NOW a good friend of Wright’s lived in the house where the remains were found.
The remains were not Wright’s, but those of a 67-year-old man whom the family does not know.
On Tuesday the family gathered for a balloon release to mark three years since Wright’s disappearance — three years of fruitless searching; three years of false leads; three years hoping and praying they might discover what happened to him.
“We still have no closure, no hints, no nothing,” Dawson said Tuesday.
Each of the two previous balloon releases were difficult. This one was the hardest yet.
Wright’s father, James Wright, passed away Sunday from cancer and heart failure.
“Losing Josh first, the biggest part of the family... and then to lose the next biggest part... it just made it that much harder,” Dawson said.
“He didn’t care about finding the body. He said he was gone. He wanted to know why and who did it for his closure, and he hasn’t had that.”
Dawson says Wright and his father were very close and made everyone laugh.
She adds the family will keep doing balloon releases every year on Feb. 2 until they have answers.
“We don’t have a place to go visit him and put balloons throughout the year or holidays,” Dawson said. “So on this day, letting balloons off is the closest thing, because we know they’re going up there with him, regardless.”
Wright has numerous tattoos including two teardrops near his right eye and one on his left. He also has “Supreme" written across his forehead.
He is described as 6′0″, 230 lbs. with brown eyes and bald with a black beard.
There is a $2,000 reward for information.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.