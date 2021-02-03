Community remembers teen killed in gun violence: ‘He was such a great kid’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati community is mourning yet another young life lost to gun violence, while police investigate to try to find out who shot and killed Terrence North.
North was only 19 years old when he died, but it is clear that according to his loved ones, he is leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Charity McFerron says she was one of North’s teachers when he was a senior at Shroder High School. She describes him as an ideal student and athlete who was polite, respectful and engaged.
She adds he was someone seemingly loved by everyone.
“He was a funny guy. His wit was just amazing,” McFerron said. “He was such a great kid, so much fun. He was great with the banter that kept our class discussions really interesting and kept the other kids involved. He was also very well mannered.”
Even after North graduated in the spring of 2019, McFerron says the two of them kept in touch. His death came as a shock to her and — to many others.
Cincinnati police say North died in a shooting that unfolded along Saturn Avenue on Monday night. Another person was also shot but survived.
“I cried as soon as I saw it, and it’s been rough all day, because we have to be strong for the kids, but then go and do our job, and yeah, it was rough,” McFerron said. “It’s been on my mind all day.”
McFerron hopes North’s death will prompt people to stand united in an effort to stop the violence.
“We all have to work together, the schools, the family, the community, to ensure it doesn’t happen anymore,” McFerron said.
McFerron is certain North will never be forgotten and she believes his loved ones will fight to find out why his life was cut short.
“I think that will be kind of a driving force, the anger, the hurt, and I definitely think they’ll be on it, to seek justice,” McFerron said.
Cincinnati police have not named the other victim who was injured in the shooting. That person’s condition is unknown at this point.
McFerron says many of North’s relatives and friends who are struggling can contact the school for help.
