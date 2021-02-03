Heads up (literally): ISS flying over Tri-State tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Don’t be alarmed if you see something bright flying through the night sky Wednesday, it’s just the International Space Station.
From about 7:09 p.m. to 7:13 p.m., the ISS will be visible for much of the Tri-State.
The ISS will be traveling from left to right, and if you want to see it, you need to look north.
Dean Regas at the Cincinnati Observatory says the ISS will be several times brighter than the night’s brightest star.
So, if the sky is clear tonight, you should be able to get a good glimpse at the ISS flying over.
