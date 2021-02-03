Hospice patient hears empowering messages from his favorite Star Trek actors

“Mike was hospitalized for almost five months last year. After his stay, he was sent home with a plan that he would be on the road to recovery. A few weeks after his return home, he had a follow-up scan that showed his cancer had returned and spread to multiple areas. Due to the aggressive nature of his type of cancer, his oncologist only expected him to live two more months. This was a terrible shock to all of us, especially his significant other, Ben. Mike and Ben are the kindest and funniest people I have ever known, so I really wanted to do something that would brighten their days and help them to feel special during such a difficult time. I thought it would be a great idea to reach out and try to get personal video messages from some of their favorite Star Trek actors,” Moores said in a news release.