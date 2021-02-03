1 killed, 3 hurt in Westwood crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and three are hurt in what police describe as an “extremely serious” crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood overnight.
It was reported at Harrison and Woodrow avenues about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harrison Avenue was closed to traffic from McHenry to LaFeuille avenues while police investigated.
The road has since reopened, police said early Wednesday.
