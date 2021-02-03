Lakota teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some teachers at the Tri-State’s second-largest school district are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Some Lakota teachers are getting vaccinated Wednesday and Thursday at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township, according to the district’s website.
March 1 is the target date for all Ohio schools to return to in-person or a hybrid class schedule with a mix of in-person and virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important for our staff to receive the vaccine so that we can maintain in-person learning the entire school year,” Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller said in a statement.
Lakota partnered with Kroger to vaccinate not only Lakota employees, but also staff in other Butler County school districts, the website states.
There is no school Wednesday for all Lakota students so staff can receive the vaccine if they choose.
In-person learning will return at all schools Thursday except Lakota West’s main campus and virtual learning students, who will resume instruction at home.
Lakota staff will be offered the second shot of the vaccine Feb. 24-25.
- Feb. 24: No school for all Lakota students, including VLO, so that staff can receive the second dose of the vaccine, if needed;
- Feb. 25: In-person learning returns for all schools except Lakota West’s main campus and VLO continues as normal;
- Feb. 25: Lakota West main campus in-person students shift to remote learning;
- Feb. 26: In-person learning continues for all in-person Lakota students.
