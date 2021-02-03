Medical helicopter responds when vehicle crashes into Butler County home

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 7:04 AM

HANOVER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded when a vehicle crashed into a Butler County house overnight, dispatchers say.

It happened in the 300 block of Millville Oxford Road in Hanover Township about 9:30 p.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was inside the home at the time, but the driver was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a reported head injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

