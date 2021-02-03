Mercy Hospital West holds community health event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mercy Health-West Hospital is inviting the community to sit in on a virtual health education event.
Seminars will focus on heart health, an overview of the hospital’s efforts to combat the virus, and the importance of maintaining good health during the pandemic.
You can join in on the event 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
It is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
You will hear from three Mercy Health specialist physicians.
The presentation schedule follows below:
• 5 p.m.: Spiritual Reflection, Deacon Mike Cassani, Director of Spiritual Care, Mercy Health - West Hospital
• 5:05 p.m.: West Hospital Overview, Michael Kramer, President, Mercy Health - West Hospital & Market
• 5:15 p.m.: Cardiac Surgery in the time of COVID, Manisha Patel, MD, Cardiothoracic Surgery
• 5:45 p.m.: COVID-19 Infection and Cardiovascular Manifestations/Complications, Timothy Brennan, MD, Interventional Cardiology
• 6:15 p.m.: Vascular Surgery in the Modern Era, Sean Malarkey, MD, Vascular & Endovascular Surgery
Christopher Woodside, director of development, says they want people to feel comfortable when coming into the hospital, whether it be for an emergency or other treatments, particularly during COVID.
Protocols have been put in place to keep everyone safe.
He says it’s important to trust your instincts, especially if it is something you need to be seen for quickly.
“A lot of people, understandably so, have been worried about coming into the hospital and they have been putting their own health on the back burner because of it,” says Woodside.
“Hear what some of our specialists have to say about that, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart, but also when they realize they might need to come in and be seen for some of those issues that they might be experiencing.”
If you’re interested in attending the event, join by entering this link into your device’s Web browser: https://bsmh.zoom.us/j/95161810094.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.