New app available in Cincinnati makes snow removal easy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A free app is being called the “Uber of snow removal,” and it makes removing snow quick and easy.
The app is called Greenpal. It was developed nine years ago to be used for lawn care.
The app added snow removal two years ago.
The app will ask a series of questions about your snow removal needs and send quotes to you. Then, you choose a service provider and they show up to do the work.
It is brand new in Cincinnati and already quite popular.
With the recent snow we’ve seen in the Tri-State, people have been busy shoveling sidewalks and driveways. But, if you don’t want to invest in equipment that you have to store all year long, you can download Greenpal.
Co-founder Gene Caballero says he was influenced by rideshare apps.
“I kind of saw that Uber and Lyft were gaining traction and knew that if a homeowner was going to summon a stranger to come pick them up or stay at a stranger’s extra bedroom for a weekend,” continues Caballero. “At some point, they would do the same with home services so, that’s kind of where the idea for Greenpal came about.”
Here is how it works.
Once you download the app, it will ask you a series of questions about what services you need, the size of the job, and the frequency.
Your information will then get sent to snow removal businesses near you, and they will send you a quote.
“A lot of the service can be done same day,” explains Caballero. “With snow, it’s a little harder to decipher when it’s going to come and how much is going to come. So, we try to give homeowners the expectation of give it one business day.”
Because you pay over the app and all of the necessary information is on there too, there is no face-to-face contact necessary.
“We didn’t design this with a pandemic in mind nine years later,” says Caballero, “But, we’ve been very fortunate to kind of see the on-demand wave from the consumer standpoint coming. And we’re very happy and fortunate to be able to provide a service that’s a little safer than the traditional route and keep everybody on both ends safe.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.