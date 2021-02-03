New interactive site shows how many Ohioans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) launched a new website showing how many Ohioans have completed the vaccination process against COVID-19.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two shots to become inoculated.
The state has been reporting for weeks how many people had received the first shot, but this is the first time sharing the data for completed shots.
The numbers will be updated daily, but as of Feb. 2, 199,902 people have been given both shots which represents 1.71% of the state’s population.
The majority of those who have had both shots will be those first responders and hospital caregivers who work directly with COVID-19 patients.
As of Feb. 2, 882,796 people in Ohio have been given the first dose of the vaccine which represents about 7.55% of the population.
