‘Nighthawk’ New mascot for Cincinnati Country Day

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Country Day School’s new mascot is “Nighthawk.”
The school board voted last summer to change from its previous Indian one, which was in place since the 1950s.
The Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition also urged the school to drop it.
”The choice of a mascot crosses over from sports to academics, to school spirit, and to life beyond the halls of Country Day,” said Head of School Tony Jaccaci.
“Because a mascot represents so much more than a name and a logo, we wanted this selection process to be as thorough and inclusive as possible.”
The original submission list consisted of more than 350 suggested and narrowed to five finalists, according to the school.
Nighthawk was one of the five finalists voted on by the Country Day community.
With more than 1,400 votes cast to select among the five finalists – bears, chargers, nighthawks, trailblazers, wolves –Nighthawk was the clear favorite, the school said.
It received the highest number of votes among each stakeholder group – students, alumni, and faculty and staff.
”Nighthawks are recognized for being goal-oriented, resilient, and determined,” Jaccaci said. “Nighthawks are highly tactical leaders that plan their approach with consciousness, ferocity, and precision.”
The nighthawk also is native to the Cincinnati area. Ohio is the first place the common nighthawk was ever recorded in the United States, according to the school.
The nighthawk also has a significant presence in art, film, and literature.
New mascot imagery for school spirit wear and athletic uniforms will be finalized for the 2021-22 school year.
