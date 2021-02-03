Ohio paid $330M in fraudulent unemployment claims in December

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - During the month of December, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) identified 56,000 fraudulent overpayments in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program - equating to a total of $330 million.
ODJFS Director Kimberely Henderson said approximately 100,000 fraudulent PUA claims in December were stopped, which saved the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
When asked if she is confident in getting any of the money back, Henderson did not answer.
In the past few weeks, thousands of people have received 1099-G tax forms saying they applied for unemployment benefits. But there’s a problem for many of these people.
They didn’t sign up for unemployment. Those receiving an unexpected 1099-G tax form likely means they are a victim of fraud or identity theft.
“We’re deeply sorry that the criminal actions of those hoping to benefit from this pandemic emergency has caused hardship and anxiety for honest people nationwide,” Henderson said.
According to Henderson, last year ODJFS issued about 200,000 1099-G forms. Last month, they issued 1.7 million.
To date, ODJFS has received more than 70,000 reports of identity theft from individuals on their website.
Henderson says if you are a fraud victim, report your case and do not file the 1099-G to the IRS this year.
Identity theft can be reported by calling the ODJFS hotline at 833-658-0394.
