Ohio reports single-day increase of 94 COVID-19 deaths and 3,991 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 11,430 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 906,727 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The 24-hour increase of 3,991 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 94 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 117,341 total cases and 1,252 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 46,873 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 6,760 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
