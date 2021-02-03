Police search for missing teen after her relative is shot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said early Wednesday they are searching for a woman who is missing after one of her relatives was gunned down.
Leah Brown, 19, went missing from the 2900 block of De Breck Avenue in Westwood about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
She believed to be with Antonio Wilcox, 21, who is considered armed and dangerous and has threatened to harm her, police said early Wednesday
He is wanted for felonious assault “for shooting a member of Leah Brown’s family” and has “reportedly made threats against her,” police said in a news release.
Brown is described as 5′3 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Wilcox is driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio license plate JHX2288, according to police.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police: 513-765-1212.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.