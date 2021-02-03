Quiet for Wednesday, but get ready active weather on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Quiet and dry for your Wednesday with highs in the upper 30′s but big changes coming.
A series of storm systems will bring several chances of snow and much colder air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the next 10 days.
The first system, a cold front, brings rain into the area Thursday afternoon. As the cold air overruns the Tristate the rain will chance to a mix of rain and snow, then several hours before the Friday morning commute to snow only and taper off during the morning hours.
Roads look to be generally just really wet on Friday morning depending on timing though we could have some slick areas. Behind the front, the new cold air will keep temperatures below freezing Friday and Saturday.
The second system arrives Saturday evening with snow. Snow will fall overnight into Sunday and with the air cold the snow should stick. Accumulations are too early to talk about but it will be slick and cold. Then by Monday morning the snow will end and temperatures will bottom out just above zero.
The third system arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday next week with more snow.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.