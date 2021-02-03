Some struggling to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility increases, some people are finding it difficult to get an appointment scheduled.
Marjorie Hamann in Anderson Township is one of those struggling to get the vaccine.
She is eligible but can’t find an appointment. Hamann has been trying to get schedule her vaccine for several days now.
Unfortunately, she often met with a message telling her all vaccination appointments are currently filled.
Hamann checks online every day, just hoping she can find an opening to finally get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“You go to each one and click on it, and immediately after you enter information, it says there are currently no appointments available,” Hamann explains. “I just thought it wouldn’t be this difficult when parts of our country and parts of our state have easier access.”
So, what can Hamann and others do?
FOX19 NOW took that question to Hamilton County Public Health.
They say right now there are 50 providers in Hamilton County getting 10,000 vaccine doses a week.
On the Hamilton County website, each provider is listed on a map with their registration site.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says the best chance to get vaccinated is to click on each of these sites and try to register.
It’s a tedious process, but the more you register, the better chance you have at finding an appointment.
If you haven’t signed up on the county’s registration, they ask you to do that as well. That way you get on their list when they have a vaccine for you.
Those in Hamilton County without internet access can call 513-946-7800.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.