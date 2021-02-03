Sunny today, rain on the way for Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Quiet today with colder temps and rain on the way. Wednesday’s high temperatures are headed for the mid to upper 30s. We’re bracing for big changes coming to the FOX19 NOW viewing area over the next few days.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain moves in Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Most of the day will feature all rain with temperatures reaching to the low to mid 40s. Much colder air slides into place across the Tri-State and some locations could see a mix of rain and snow early Friday morning with lows in the 20s.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of early morning rain changing over to snow or a frozen mix which could impact the morning before tapering off during the morning hours. Most roads are expected to be generally wet, but we could have some slick areas. Cold air settles in behind the front, holding temperatures below freezing as we head into the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days as a second system brings snow to the Tri-State on Saturday. That snow will continue to fall overnight into Sunday morning. Some accumulation is expected.
Our First Alert Weather Day continues into Monday morning when the snow finally comes to an end as temperatures bottom out just above zero.
We are tracking a third system, due to arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday with more snow.
