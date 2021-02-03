Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers, Chiefs connections to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The day is almost here - Super Bowl Sunday. If you don’t have a dog in the fight come kickoff, one of these ties to the Tri-State might be able to persuade you to one side over the other.
The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs have a trio of connections to the area.
We’ll start with the obvious one, tight end Travis Kelce.
The All-Pro played for the University of Cincinnati from 2009-2012 before being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs also have a pair of coaches that have spent some time in Cincinnati.
Kansas City running backs coach Deland McCullough is an Ohio native and had a successful football career at Miami University.
McCullough finished his college years as the all-time leading rusher in Miami and MAC history. After graduating in 1996, McCullough went on to spend a short time with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Another Chiefs coach spent a few years in the Queen City in the mid to late 90s.
Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy played for the Bengals before starting his coaching career. Bieniemy played in Cincinnati from 1995-98.
The other team on the field come Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have one player and three coaches with Tri-State connections.
Helping the Buccaneers trying to contain a potent Chiefs offense will be Winton Woods product, safety Mike Edwards.
Edwards played high school ball right here in Cincinnati at Winton Woods. He continued his football career not far south of there at the University of Kentucky.
Now, in his second season with Tampa Bay, Edwards played a big role in helping the Buccaneers get to Super Bowl LV.
Edwards came up with a pivotal interception in the NFC Divisional Round matchup against the New Orleans Saints. One week later, in a frigid Green Bay, Edwards was right there to help force an incomplete pass at the goal line.
His parents, who live in West Chester, talked with FOX19 NOW Sports Director about getting the chance to watch their son’s big game on Sunday.
On the Tampa Bay sidelines are three coaches whose lives have crossed through the Tri-State.
Cory Bichey, Buccaneers’ assistant strength and conditioning coach, was a grad assistant at the University of Cincinnati in 2012-13.
Tight ends coach for Tampa Bay, Rick Christophel, actually coached at Fort Thomas High School from 1976-78.
Lastly, Tom Moore, an assistant coach for the Buccaneers, received his Master’s degree in guidance counseling at the University of Dayton.
Super Bowl LV, between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.