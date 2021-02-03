4 Tri-State frontline workers gifted Super Bowl LV tickets

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It won’t be your typically Super Bowl atmosphere on Sunday in Tampa Bay, but for these frontline healthcare workers, it’ll surely still be a once in a lifetime experience.
The Bengals themselves will be watching the game from home, but four of their fans will be in the stands at Raymond James Stadium as thanks from the NFL.
Representing Cincinnati on Sunday will be Beth from Good Samaritan at Evendale, Sarah from Bethesda North Hospital, Dustin Klum from Good Samaritan Hospital, and Robin from Bethesda Butler Hospital.
For Klum, he says going to the Super Bowl is “a once in a lifetime experience and opportunity.”
