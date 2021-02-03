About 8% of Hamilton Co. population has received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The state health department says bout 65,000 residents have gotten at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine - or about 8% of the county population.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 67,772 cases and 460 deaths.
That’s an increase of 2,624 cases and 5 deaths since last week.
County Commissioner Greg Kesterman said on average the health department is seeing 354 cases per day, which is down 100 cases per day since last week.
Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the trend is going in the right direction.
She said vaccines continue to be a challenge with the number of doses not being consistent.
